302 new cases of COVID-19, no deaths announced on Monday

The Health Ministry announced 302 new Coronavirus cases out of 38,001 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Monday, 1, March, taking confirmed infections to 35,009.

The 302 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

  • 88 through tracing of primary contacts (580 tests today)
  • Four through checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (900 tests today)
  • 10 through private initiative (510 tests today)
  • Four from public hospital labs (354 tests today)
  • Six from antigen rapid test conducted privately (533 tests today)
  • 187 confirmed cases found through 34,885 antigen rapid tests

Analytically the 187 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

  Confirmed cases
Paphos 3
Limassol 112
Larnaca 21
Nicosia 35
Famagusta 12
Old people’s homes 1
National Guard 2
Industrial Area of Strovolos 1

In total, 24 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including three at the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 14 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU, including two who are not on respirator, seven in the COVID-19 unit, and two in the Increased Care Unit.

Some 23 patients are being treated in the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and five in the Increased Care Unit, while one patient is being treated at the Makarion Hospital.

(PIO)

By gavriella
