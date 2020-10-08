3,000 people to be tested for COVID-19 in Larnaca-Famagusta

The Health Ministry decided to carry out an additional 3,000 tests for village residents of Larnaka-Famagusta districts, following an increased number of COVID-19 cases in these two districts and in an attempt to contain the spread of the virus.

The testing program started yesterday and is carried out by a mobile unit. The number of samples to be taken in each village has been determined on the basis of epidemiological and demographic criteria, in order to have an equal distribution of laboratory tests and to check more communities in order to examine the extent of the problem.

(CNA)