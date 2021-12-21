3,000 applications for subsidies for electric vehicles

As of yesterday afternoon, 3,008 applications had been submitted for a subsidy for an electric vehicle. Of these 2,278 concerned the purchase of a new private car, 229, the purchase of a used private car, 54 the purchase of a new taxi, five the purchase of a used taxi and 12 the purchase of a new vehicle for disabled.

Transport Minister Giannis Karousos said the citizens’ interest went beyond any expectation. In reply to a relevant question, he said that in some categories, like the used vehicles, there is still room for those who will choose to submit an application in the coming days.

The applications will be examined according to the time they were submitted online.