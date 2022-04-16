300-policemen at the Green Line

A unit of 300 policemen will soon be formed aiming to supervise the confrontation line, so that together with the electronic monitoring system and the wire barb illegal migration will be effectively combated.

Last week, the Cabinet gave the green line for the establishment of the Unit, approving the proposal that Interior Minister Nikos Nouris presented.

The cost will be covered by European funds and it is expected that the unit will be ready by August when the electronic system monitoring the Green Line will be received from Israel.

According to Phileleftheros information, the Unit will comprise of 300 special policemen who will be trained immediately and will operate along the whole Green Line. They will work in shifts in order to stop the migration flows through the non-government-controlled areas.