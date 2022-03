The Police released the photo of a suspect person aiming to collect information that might lead to his finding.

The man is Avetisan Garri, 30, of Russian origin, against who an arrest warrant has been issued within the framework of investing cases of fraud with pharmaceuticals and circulation of forged documents.

Anyone with any information is requested to contact the Nicosia CID at 22-802222, the nearest Police Station or the Citizen Line at 1460.