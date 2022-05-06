NewsLocal30-year-old suspected of sexually abusing minor girl

30-year-old suspected of sexually abusing minor girl

Paphos: Teacher arrested after schoolgirl files sexual harassment complaint

A 30-year-old man was yesterday taken before the Limassol District Court, in relation to a case of sexually abusing a minor girl, production of child pornography, and indecent assault. The court ordered the man’s imprisonment for five days.

In a recorded testimony, the 16-year-old said the man, who is a colleague, invited her for coffee at a hotel. They ended up in a room of the hotel where they had alcohol and then the man had sexual contact with the girl. Before leaving the girl saw the man’s mobile phone in a strange place so she suspected that he was taking a video of everything. She also suspected that he had put something in her drink before having sex. Later a friend told her that the 30-year-old showed him a video of the two of them having sex.

When interrogated the man refused everything. The police have confiscated his phone and more testimonies will take place.

By gavriella
Previous article“Tango Legends” at Latsia Municipal Theatre on May 30
Next articleSocial media users urged to be careful

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros