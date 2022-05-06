30-year-old suspected of sexually abusing minor girl

A 30-year-old man was yesterday taken before the Limassol District Court, in relation to a case of sexually abusing a minor girl, production of child pornography, and indecent assault. The court ordered the man’s imprisonment for five days.

In a recorded testimony, the 16-year-old said the man, who is a colleague, invited her for coffee at a hotel. They ended up in a room of the hotel where they had alcohol and then the man had sexual contact with the girl. Before leaving the girl saw the man’s mobile phone in a strange place so she suspected that he was taking a video of everything. She also suspected that he had put something in her drink before having sex. Later a friend told her that the 30-year-old showed him a video of the two of them having sex.

When interrogated the man refused everything. The police have confiscated his phone and more testimonies will take place.