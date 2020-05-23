30 year old remanded for rape case in Paphos

A 30 year old man was remanded in custody for 5 days by the district court in Paphos in connection with a rape charge by a 47 year old woman.

The incident took place on May 17th in Paphos.

According to police reports, following the woman’s testimony and evidence that resulted from the subsequent investigation, a warrant was issued and the suspect was located in Nicosia.

The 47 year old told police that on the evening of May 17th, a man entered her home apartment through the front door, left open due to the heatwave and raped her.

She was examined by the coroner and the results submitted to police.