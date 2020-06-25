News Local 30-year-old remanded for Nicosia murder

30-year-old remanded for Nicosia murder

A 30-year-old man arrested by police last night in relation to the murder of a 21-year-old following a violent fight in Nicosia old town in the evening of June 21 has been remanded in custody for eight days on Thursday by the Nicosia District Court, the CNA reports.

A 27-year-old had also been arrested and remanded for eight days for the same case while another three are still wanted.

Police said they had been notified of a violent fight on Ledra Street at around 9.30 pm on Sunday night. The area was bustling with people, including a number of families.

About 12 people were involved and reports said knives and pieces of wood were used and one man was fatally injured, a 21-year-old from India.

Another two people aged 34 and 25 were injured, of whom one is intubated in hospital in a serious condition.

Police are trying to identify the rest of the people involved in the incident using inter alia data obtained from CCTV in the area, police spokesperson Christos Andreou told CNA.

Andreou said that investigations are ongoing and noted that patrols in the area have been stepped up following the incident.

He added that police intend to use a building at the end of Ledra street as a police station.

