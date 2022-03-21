30-year-old imprisoned for four days for robbery and drug possession

The Larnaca District Court sentenced a 30-year-old man to four days in prison regarding robbery and possession of drugs.

The robbery took place on 18 March in Ayia Napa and the victim was a 56-year-old man. While talking to him, the 30-year-old grabbed the older man’s chains from his neck and fled.

The Police secured a testimony against the 30-year-old and proceeded with his arrest. Following a search of his house and car, 250 euros as well as a small quantity of cannabis were confiscated.

Investigations continue.