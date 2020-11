Police are looking for 30-year old NAKITA YASMEEN, who has been reported missing from the United Kingdom since March 2020.

Yasmeen is 1.60 metres tall, thin with long black hair and blue lenses.

She has not contacted any relative and does not respond to their telephone calls.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Larnaca CID on 24-804060, the closest police station or the citizens’ hotline on 1460.

(philenews)