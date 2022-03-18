30-year-old found in overturned car tests positive to drugs

According to a police report, yesterday afternoon a 30-year-old resident of Larnaca was driving his vehicle at Protaras Kavo Greko Avenue in Paralimni when at some point he lost control of the car. As a result the car was overturned and immobilized off the road.

Members of the Paralimni Police Station went to the scene and found the car’s driver. Due to suspicions that the man was driving under the influence of drugs, they carried out a test and the initial result was positive. The man was also tested for alcohol with a reading of 93 mg, ten times the legal limit of 9 mg.