NewsLocal30-year-old found in overturned car tests positive to drugs

30-year-old found in overturned car tests positive to drugs

Narcptest
Narcptest

According to a police report, yesterday afternoon a 30-year-old resident of Larnaca was driving his vehicle at Protaras Kavo Greko Avenue in Paralimni when at some point he lost control of the car. As a result the car was overturned and immobilized off the road.

Members of the Paralimni Police Station went to the scene and found the car’s driver. Due to suspicions that the man was driving under the influence of drugs, they carried out a test and the initial result was positive. The man was also tested for alcohol with a reading of 93 mg, ten times the legal limit of 9 mg.

By gavriella
Previous article Father of infant that died to go to court while the mother was released
Next articleThe happiest country in the world

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros