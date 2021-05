A 30-year-old man is being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital is an extremely serious health condition after an accident at work that occurred yesterday afternoon in Nicosia.

According to the Police, around 16:00 and under conditions that are being investigated, the man fell from a height of three meters, while he was working on welding inside a construction site.

He was transferred to hospital in an ambulance and according to the doctors, his health condition is extremely serious.