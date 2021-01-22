30-year-old arrested for breaking into and stealing from photo studio

A 30-year-old in Paphos has been remanded in custody for breaking into and stealing from a photo studio. The police are also looking for a second person aged 31 for the same case.

The owner of the photo studio filed a complaint on 12 January, saying his businesses was broken into between 9 and 12 January.

A closed circuit camera network recorded the culprits who managed to get into the photo studio from the back door.

When interrogated the 30-year-old admitted the offense and named his accomplice.

(philenews/CNA)