30 thousand in cash stolen from Yeroskipou home

Robbers get away with jewellery

 

It just took a few hours for robbers to get away with 30 thousand euro in cash from a Russian’s home in the Yeroskipou area.

According to police, they staked out the house and knew when residents would be out, as well as the fact that the man kept money in his home.

The perpetrators broke into the residence on Friday night, when the owners were away for a few hours, found the money and got away without being seen.

The robbers also took along the CCTV system installed in the Russian’s home.

Local police are investigating.

By Constantinos Tsintas
