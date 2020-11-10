News Local 30 students of Paralimni Lyceum interrogated for animal abuse case

30 students of Paralimni Lyceum interrogated for animal abuse case

The Famagusta Police Directorate has almost completed the file of the case of animal abuse by some students of the Paralimni Lyceum on 14 September, first day of the school year.

Images of students hurling poultry and rabbits from the school’s first floor as well as statements by some that they wanted to celebrate their first day back to school, caused outrage.

A police spokesman said that 30 students have been interrogated and so far there is a case against 17 of them, who are facing offences of animal abuse.

According to information, one of the things that made the police work more difficult, was the law of “silence” that many of the students chose to follow.

As known, the Education Ministry will also punish the students who will be found guilty.

 

Read More:At least 20 Paralimni Lyceum pupils to face animal cruelty charges

(philenews)

By gavriella
Previous articleBerengaria Hotel in Prodromos sold to Cypriot investor
Next articlePolice to examine all 8 cases of cataract patients

Top Stories

Local

Commonwealth offers support to Cyprus over Varosha

gavriella -
The Commonwealth member states, having been briefed by Cyprus` Foreign Affairs Minister Nikos Christodoulides, have issued a statement expressing “deep concern” over the illegal...
Read more
World

Rapid low-cost COVID test developed by Cypriot scientist launched in UK

gavriella -
DnaNudge, the firm that has developed the rapid, portable, lab-free CovidNudge test now in use in the NHS, has announced the consumer launch of...
Read more
Local

Swearing-in ceremony of new President of the Supreme Court

gavriella -
Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades has expressed his political will and determination, as well as that of the Government, to take further measures to punish...
Read more
Local

Police to examine all 8 cases of cataract patients

gavriella -
All eight cases of patients who were operated for cataract at a private hospital and were infected with a drug-resistant strain of bacteria will...
Read more
Local

30 students of Paralimni Lyceum interrogated for animal abuse case

gavriella -
The Famagusta Police Directorate has almost completed the file of the case of animal abuse by some students of the Paralimni Lyceum on 14...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Commonwealth offers support to Cyprus over Varosha

gavriella -
The Commonwealth member states, having been briefed by Cyprus` Foreign Affairs Minister Nikos Christodoulides, have issued a statement expressing “deep concern” over the illegal...
Read more
Local

Swearing-in ceremony of new President of the Supreme Court

gavriella -
Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades has expressed his political will and determination, as well as that of the Government, to take further measures to punish...
Read more
Local

Police to examine all 8 cases of cataract patients

gavriella -
All eight cases of patients who were operated for cataract at a private hospital and were infected with a drug-resistant strain of bacteria will...
Read more
Local

Berengaria Hotel in Prodromos sold to Cypriot investor

gavriella -
Gordian Holdings reached an agreement with a Cypriot investor for the purchase and renovation of Berengaria Hotel in Prodromos, according to exclusive information of...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros