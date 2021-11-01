2nd Anti-Cancer Classic Challenge in Limassol on November 7

The Cyprus Historic & Classic Vehicle Club and the Cyprus Historic & Classic Motor Museum in cooperation with the cooperation of the Cyprus Anti-Cancer Society are organising the 2nd Limassol Anti-Cancer Classic Regularity Challenge, on Sunday 7th November 2021, in Limassol.

In our effort to support the Cyprus Anti-Cancer Society and contribute to their cause, we decided that this year’s Regularity challenge will be for classic (over 25 years old) and also non-classic vehicles( less than 25 years old ).

All the net proceeds from the event (like last year) will be donated to the Cyprus Anti-Cancer Society.

The start of the event is at 10.00 am from the Cyprus Historic & Classic Motor Museum and the finish at the Old Limassol Harbour Square

The event will be in three parts and will cover a total of 68km.

• 1st Leg, 26.5km: Starting from the Cyprus Motor Museum to Zakaki-Kolossi-Polemidia and return to the Museum.

• 2nd Leg 31.5 km: Start from the Cyprus Motor Museum, heading east to Limassol Castle-Molos-Enaerios-Linopetra-Germasogeia and return to the Museum.

• 3rd leg, 10km: the cars will head towards Anexartisias Street, finishing at the Old Port Square, where the winners will be announced, and the awards ceremony will be held by the Mayor of Limassol and other officials.

The event will be broadcasted and promoted by TV stations and local media.

The 2nd Limassol Anticancer Classic Regularity Challenge is a charity event and

• Additional Donations will be accepted by all.

• The participants can find sponsors to advertise their company or product on the participants’ cars.

€350 for advertising a company or product with stickers on 4 sides of one car (stickers’ sizes:20 cm x 50 cm).

€ 600 for advertising a company or product with stickers on 4 sides

of 2 cars.

There is also the possibility of renting a classic car from the Museum to participate in the Challenge and all the proceeds from the rent will also be donated directly to the Cyprus Anti-Cancer Society.

Application forms will be accepted until the 4th November 2021.

The participating vehicles must have insurance, MOT and current road tax.

The entry fee is € 70 for the car crew (driver & co-driver), and includes 2 free meals.

€ 25 for additional passenger in each car

€ 15 for children under 12 years old

The entry fee does NOT include advertisement on the participants cars.

The Challenge is NOT part of the L.I.K.O.K Classic Car Championship 2021

When Sunday, November 7 at 10 am

Where The Cyprus Historic & Classic Vehicle Club / Λέσχη Ιστορικών & Κλασσικών Οχημάτων Κύπρου

