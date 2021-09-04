295 new cases of COVID-19, one death on Saturday

The Health Ministry announced the death of one person due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 513, 332 men and 181 women with an average age of 76.4. The Health Ministry also announced 295 new Coronavirus cases out of 55,492 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Saturday, 4 September, taking confirmed infections to 116,621.

The 295 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

52 from the process of tracing of already confirmed cases (366 tests today)

Nine taken within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (2,670 tests today)

71 through private initiative (2,620 tests today)

Six taken from public hospital labs (76 tests today)

Two taken within the framework of the GP referrals program (209 tests today)

104 from antigen rapid tests conducted privately (35,096 tests today)

51 confirmed cases found through 14,440 antigen rapid tests.

Additionally the following tests have taken place but no confirmed cases have been found:

Five tests taken within the framework of closed structures

10 tests taken within the framework of random sampling at the Port

Analytically the 51 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 9 Limassol 7 Nicosia 24 Paphos 2 Famagusta 5 Old people’s homes 0 National Guard 4 Closed structures 0 Sampling at airports 0

In total, 25 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital including three in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, four patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital Increased Care Unit and 16 in the COVID-19 unit.

Some 29 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and 10 in the Increased Care Unit. Also six patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Larnaca General Hospital, 14 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Paphos General Hospital and three in the Increased Care Unit of the latter hospital. Furthermore, three patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Makarion Hospital.

Finally, 18 patients are being treated in the ICUs including five who are not intubated.