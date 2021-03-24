News Local 293 new cases of COVID-19, two deaths on Wednesday

293 new cases of COVID-19, two deaths on Wednesday

The Health Ministry announced the death of two persons due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 248, 165 men and 83 women with an average age of 79. The Health Ministry also announced 293 new Coronavirus cases out of 37,486 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Wednesday, 24 March, taking confirmed infections to 43,286.

The 293 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

  • 96 through tracing of primary contacts (737 tests today)
  • 37 through private initiative (1,777 tests today)
  • 13 from public hospital labs (336 tests today)
  • 14 from antigen rapid test conducted privately (540 tests today)
  • 133 confirmed cases found through 34,302 antigen rapid tests

Additionally the following tests have taken place without any confirmed cases found:

  • 165 tests within the framework of the program of GP referrals.
  • 292 tests conducted within the framework of checking of passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports
  • 74 tests taken within the framework of rechecking passengers returning from the UK o the 7th day of their arrival, after their mandatory quarantine.

Analytically the 133 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

  Confirmed Cases
Larnaca 13
Limassol 58
Nicosia 31
Paphos 9
Famagusta 7
Old people’s homes 2
National Guard 0
Businesses 0
Education 12
Industrial area of  Dali 1
Special schools 0

In total, 60 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including six at the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 27 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU, including six who are not on respirator, 32 in the COVID-19 unit, and four in the Increased Care Unit.

Some 54 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and seven in the Increased Care Unit, while six patients are being treated at the Makarion Hospital. Some 10 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Larnaca General Hospital and two at the Increased Care Unit, while eight patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Paphos General Hospital and one at the Increased Care Unit.

(PIO)

By gavriella
Previous articlePMs Mitsotakis, Mishustin on Greek-Russian historic ties

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

PMs Mitsotakis, Mishustin on Greek-Russian historic ties

gavriella -
Greek-Russian relations have come from the far past and can extend far into the future, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Wednesday following a...
Read more
Local

Dr. Kalakouta: By June, more than 60% of population will have been vaccinated

gavriella -
Dr. Olga Kalakouta, Deputy Director of Medical and Public Health Services, said that by June, more than 60% of the adult population will have...
Read more
Local

Yellow warning for strong winds

gavriella -
The Met Service issued a yellow warning for strong winds all across Cyprus. The alert is in effect from 20:00 on Wednesday till 04:00 in...
Read more
Local

Nicosia honors victims of pandemic together with other European cities

gavriella -
Together with cities all over Europe, Nicosia participated on Wednesday in a minute of silence for the victims of the coronavirus pandemic which started...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros