293 new cases of COVID-19, two deaths on Wednesday

The Health Ministry announced the death of two persons due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 248, 165 men and 83 women with an average age of 79. The Health Ministry also announced 293 new Coronavirus cases out of 37,486 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Wednesday, 24 March, taking confirmed infections to 43,286.

The 293 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

96 through tracing of primary contacts (737 tests today)

37 through private initiative (1,777 tests today)

13 from public hospital labs (336 tests today)

14 from antigen rapid test conducted privately (540 tests today)

133 confirmed cases found through 34,302 antigen rapid tests

Additionally the following tests have taken place without any confirmed cases found:

165 tests within the framework of the program of GP referrals.

292 tests conducted within the framework of checking of passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports

74 tests taken within the framework of rechecking passengers returning from the UK o the 7th day of their arrival, after their mandatory quarantine.

Analytically the 133 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 13 Limassol 58 Nicosia 31 Paphos 9 Famagusta 7 Old people’s homes 2 National Guard 0 Businesses 0 Education 12 Industrial area of Dali 1 Special schools 0

In total, 60 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including six at the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 27 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU, including six who are not on respirator, 32 in the COVID-19 unit, and four in the Increased Care Unit.

Some 54 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and seven in the Increased Care Unit, while six patients are being treated at the Makarion Hospital. Some 10 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Larnaca General Hospital and two at the Increased Care Unit, while eight patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Paphos General Hospital and one at the Increased Care Unit.

