292 new cases through PCR tests, three deaths announced on Wednesday

The Health Ministry announced the death of three persons due to COVID-19. Specifically, a woman 83 with underlying conditions who had been treated at the Limassol General Hospital, a man, 62, with underlying conditions who had been treated at the ICU of the Nicosia General Hospital and a man, 84 with heavy medical history who had been treated at the Famagusta General Hospital. The final cause of their death was determined to be Covid-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 52, 35 men and 17 women with an average age of 75.

The Health Ministry also announced 292 new Coronavirus cases out of 2,924 PCR tests on Wednesday 2 December and another 108 out of 6,060 rapid antigen tests, taking confirmed infections to 11, 175.

The 318 cases through PCR tests are as follows:

  • 88 through tracing (564 tests today)
  • 59 through private initiative (1,142 tests today)
  • 27 from public hospital labs (344 tests today)
  • Two from GP referrals and special patient groups (249 tests today)
  • One from checks to employees in Larnaca who are exempted from travel ban to Paphos and Limassol (one test today)
  • Four from students/teachers (144 tests today)
  • 12 from migrants’ facilities (16 tests today)
  • 99 positive cases found through rapid tests were reconfirmed through PCR.

Moreover, the following tests have taken place without finding any confirmed case:

  • 317 tests from repatriates/travellers
  • 61 tests from the residents of Kato Pyrgos Tyllirias
  • 86 tests from old people’s homes

Out of 6,060 antigen rapid tests there were 108 confirmed cases:

  Confirmed cases
National Guard 2
Paphos 5
Limassol 9
Larnaca 33
Nicosia 56
Wider public sector 2
Health professionals 1

In total, 64 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including four in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 14 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU including two who are not intubated and 10 in the COVID-19 unit. Another seven patients are treated in the COVID-19 unit of the Makarion Hospital, five at the Athalassa Psychiatric Hospital and 24 at the Limassol General Hospital.

(PIO)

 

By gavriella
