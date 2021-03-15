News Local 292 citizens, 2 shop owners booked in 24 hours for flouting Covid...

292 citizens, 2 shop owners booked in 24 hours for flouting Covid decrees

Police handed out fines to 292 citizens and 2 shop owners from a total of 16,316 checks carried out island-wide in the last 24 hours, the CNA reports, a rise compared to 207 reported yesterday and 180 the day before.

The majority of fines were handed out in Limassol with 109 citizens and 2 businesses booked out of 5,920 total checks. One of the businesses was ordered to suspend operations after ignoring police instructions to comply.

In Nicosia, police carried out 3,058 checks and fined 56 people.

In Larnaca 50 citizens were fined from a total of 1,467 checks, in Paphos 24 people were booked out of 1,269 checks, in Famagusta 22 citizens were fined out of 1,974 checks and in Morphou 2 people were fined out of 1,021 police checks.

Moreover, the Traffic Department conducted an additional 1,165 checks and booked 29 people for violations.

The Emergency Response Unit and the Marine police also carried out checks, 347 and 105 respectively, but no violations were found.

Read more: 40 citizens, 2 businesses booked for Limassol Old Port Carnival gathering

By Josephine Koumettou
Previous articleNetherlands halts use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine
Next articleNew Zealand’s Ardern says world needs to talk about racism, two years after attack on mosques

Top Stories

World

New Zealand’s Ardern says world needs to talk about racism, two years after attack on mosques

Josephine Koumettou -
The world still needs to have conversations about racism and white supremacy, New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday, as the country marked two...
Read more
Local

292 citizens, 2 shop owners booked in 24 hours for flouting Covid decrees

Josephine Koumettou -
Police handed out fines to 292 citizens and 2 shop owners from a total of 16,316 checks carried out island-wide in the last 24...
Read more
World

Netherlands halts use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

Josephine Koumettou -
The Netherlands on Sunday joined a fast-growing list of countries suspending use of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine after reports of unexpected possible side effects from the injection. The...
Read more
Local

UPDATE-40 citizens, 2 businesses booked for Limassol Old Port Carnival gathering

Josephine Koumettou -
Police have fined 40 citizens and two businesses so far for violating Covid measures at a Carnival celebration in Limassol Old Port on Sunday...
Read more
World

Beyonce, Taylor Swift make Grammy history as women dominate big prizes

Josephine Koumettou -
Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish took the top prizes at the Grammy Awards on Sunday but Beyonce was the big winner on a history making night...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

In Cyprus -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

In Cyprus -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

In Cyprus -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

In Cyprus -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

UPDATE-40 citizens, 2 businesses booked for Limassol Old Port Carnival gathering

Josephine Koumettou -
Police have fined 40 citizens and two businesses so far for violating Covid measures at a Carnival celebration in Limassol Old Port on Sunday...
Read more
Local

Isolated showers, temperature remains warm

Josephine Koumettou -
Today will be mostly cloudy with isolated showers at intervals and light dust that is expected to subside tonight. Temperatures will reach 18 C inland...
Read more
Local

MoH announces two deaths, 374 Covid cases on Sunday

Josephine Koumettou -
The Health Ministry announced two deaths and 374 new Coronavirus cases out of 41,269 PCR and rapid antigen tests (positivity rate 0.91%) on Sunday,...
Read more
Local

Concerns that Limassol Carnival celebrations are spiraling out of control (video)

Josephine Koumettou -
Large crowds of people have assembled in the Limassol Old Port area since earlier this afternoon of whom many are not wearing masks or...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros