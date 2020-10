Police are looking for information that could help locate Aistis Mikalauskas, 29 from Lithuania, permanent resident of Limassol. The man has an outstanding warrant against him regarding an investigation for a murder that took place between 10 and 11 October in Limassol.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Limassol CID on 25-805057, the closest police station or the citizens’ hotline on 1460.

Read More: Pillow and dryer might give answers to 36-year-old’s murder

(philenews)