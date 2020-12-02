News Local 29-year-old missing from Nicosia (PHOTO)

Police are looking for 29-year old Mohamed Ali Yassin from Somalia, who has been reported missing from his place of residence in Nicosia since 17 September.

Details on Yassin as well as his photo were released on 20 November by the Police.

The Police are doing so again aiming to collect info that might help finding the man.

Yassin is 1.7e metres tall, of average build with short black hair and a small beard.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Nicosia CID on 22-802222, the closest police station or the citizens’ hotline on 1460.

(philenews)

By gavriella
