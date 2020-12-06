News Local 29-year-old arrested for the injury of 19-year-old woman

29-year-old arrested for the injury of 19-year-old woman

A 19-year-old woman who was found injured in the area of Kritou Marotou in the Paphos District was transferred to the Paphos General Hospital.

According to some data that is still under investigation, the young woman was hit by a vehicle driven by a 29-year-old resident of Paphos.

The 29-year-old was arrested on the basis of a court warrant and was remanded in custody for the offence of reckless actions which resulted in an accident with the serious injury as well as for the offence of driving while intoxicated.

The young woman is being treated at the Paphos General Hospital, her condition is serious but she is out of danger.

Members of the Paphos traffic police are investigating the case.

(philenews)

By gavriella
