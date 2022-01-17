29-year-old arrested for seven robberies and thefts

NewsLocal29-year-old arrested for seven robberies and thefts

Members of the Police arrested a 29-year-old man who is a suspect in a number of cases of theft.

Specifically he is the main suspect in seven cases of breaking into buildings from where money was stolen from the cash registries as well as two laptops.

An arrest warrant has been issued against him following evident and he was arrested on the basis of this warrant following an operation by the Police.

Specifically, early in the morning members of the Nicosia CID stopped a car which according to evidence the suspect was using. Indeed the 29-year-old was the driver, who was arrested.

Following a search of the car a number of collective coins were found and the man did not give a satisfactory explanation.

Investigations continue.

By gavriella
