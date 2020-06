Police carried out 1055 checks on various businesses in the past 24 hours and booked 29 for breaking measures aimed at containing the spread of coronavirus.

In an announcement, police said that from 6 am on Sunday to 6 am on Monday, they had carried out the following checks:

Nicosia — 63 checks, none booked

Limassol — 80 checks, three booked

Larnaca: 483 checks, two booked

Paphos: 112 checks, 13 booked

Famagusta: 85 checks, nine booked

Morphou area: 232 checks, two booked