289 new cases through PCR tests, three deaths announced on Friday

The Health Ministry announced the death of three persons due to COVID-19. Specifically, a woman 84 without underlying conditions, who had been treated at the Nicosia General Hospital’s ICU, a man, 78, who had been treated at the Nicosia General Hospital’s ICU, and a woman, 94 with underlying conditions who had been treated at the Limassol General Hospital. The final cause of their death was determined to be Covid-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 57, 37 men and 20 women with an average age of 76.

The Health Ministry also announced 289 new Coronavirus cases out of 3,848 PCR tests on Friday 4 December and another 176 out of 5,714 rapid antigen tests, taking confirmed infections to 11, 812.

The 289 cases through PCR tests are as follows:

90 through tracing (795 tests today)

110 through private initiative (1,772 tests today)

20 from public hospital labs (303 tests today)

Seven from students/teachers (456 tests today)

Four from the residents of Kato Pyrgos Tyllirias (87 tests today)

Two from GP referrals and special patient groups (37 tests today)

56 positive cases found through rapid tests were reconfirmed through PCR.

Moreover, the following tests have taken place without finding any confirmed case:

299 tests from repatriates/travelers

41 from migrants’ facilities

One from old people’s homes

Out of 5,714 antigen rapid tests there were 176 confirmed cases:

Confirmed cases National Guard 0 Paphos 0 Limassol 8 Larnaca 71 Nicosia 85 Famagusta 12 Wider public sector 0 Health professionals 0

In total, 60 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including four in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 13 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU including two who are not intubated and 10 in the COVID-19 unit. Another three patients are treated in the COVID-19 unit of the Makarion Hospital, five at the Athalassa Psychiatric Hospital and 20 at the Limassol General Hospital.