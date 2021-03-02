288 new cases of COVID-19, one death announced on Tuesday

The Health Ministry announced the death of one person due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 232, 155men and 77 women with an average age of 79. The Health Ministry announced 288 new Coronavirus cases out of 32,933 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Tuesday, 2, March, taking confirmed infections to 35,297.

The 288 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

61 through tracing of primary contacts (515 tests today)

24 through private initiative (1,277 tests today)

13 from public hospital labs (336 tests today)

Nine from antigen rapid test conducted privately (688 tests today)

181 confirmed cases found through 29,465 antigen rapid tests

Moreover, the following tests have taken place without any confirmed cases found

430 tests taken within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports

272 tests taken within the framework of GP referrals.

Analytically the 181 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed cases Paphos 5 Limassol 101 Larnaca 9 Nicosia 48 Famagusta 7 Old people’s homes 0 Education 3 Industrial Area of Ergates 8

In total, 24 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including three at the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 12 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU, including three that are not in respirator, eight in the COVID-19 unit and two in the Increased Care Unit.

Some 27 patients are being treated in the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and five in the Increased Care Unit, while one patient is being treated at the Makarion Hospital

(PIO)