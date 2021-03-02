News Local 288 new cases of COVID-19, one death announced on Tuesday

288 new cases of COVID-19, one death announced on Tuesday

The Health Ministry announced the death of one person due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 232, 155men and 77 women with an average age of 79. The Health Ministry announced 288 new Coronavirus cases out of 32,933 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Tuesday, 2, March, taking confirmed infections to 35,297.

The 288 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

  • 61 through tracing of primary contacts (515 tests today)
  • 24 through private initiative (1,277 tests today)
  • 13 from public hospital labs (336 tests today)
  • Nine from antigen rapid test conducted privately (688 tests today)
  • 181 confirmed cases found through 29,465 antigen rapid tests

Moreover, the following tests have taken place without any confirmed cases found

  • 430 tests taken within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports
  • 272 tests taken within the framework of GP referrals.

 

Analytically the 181 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

  Confirmed cases
Paphos 5
Limassol 101
Larnaca 9
Nicosia 48
Famagusta 7
Old people’s homes 0
Education 3
Industrial Area of Ergates 8

In total, 24 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including three at the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 12 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU, including three that are not in respirator, eight in the COVID-19 unit and two in the Increased Care Unit.

Some 27 patients are being treated in the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and five in the Increased Care Unit, while one patient is being treated at the Makarion Hospital

(PIO)

By gavriella
Previous articleHealth Minister and experts ‘concerned’ about increase in coronavirus cases in Cyprus

Top Stories

Local

288 new cases of COVID-19, one death announced on Tuesday

gavriella -
The Health Ministry announced the death of one person due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 232,...
Read more
Local

Health Minister and experts ‘concerned’ about increase in coronavirus cases in Cyprus

gavriella -
Cyprus` Minister of Health Constantinos Ioannou and the members of an advisory scientific team of experts on COVID-19 are "concerned" about a recent spike...
Read more
Economy

Cyprus unemployment at 7.6% in 2020

gavriella -
Unemployment in Cyprus in 2020 rose to 7.6% of the labour force compared with 7.1% the year before, pushed upwards by the fallout of...
Read more
Local

Where to get a rapid test on Wednesday, 3 March

gavriella -
Aiming at the continuous surveillance of the community and the workplaces, the free programmes of rapid antigen testing of the general population and employees...
Read more
Local

Health Ministry says students must have negative COVID tests

gavriella -
The Health Ministry issued a decree today regarding the operation of schools. According to the decree, every week the students of gymnasiums and lyceums must...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

In Cyprus -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

In Cyprus -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

In Cyprus -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

In Cyprus -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Health Minister and experts ‘concerned’ about increase in coronavirus cases in Cyprus

gavriella -
Cyprus` Minister of Health Constantinos Ioannou and the members of an advisory scientific team of experts on COVID-19 are "concerned" about a recent spike...
Read more
Local

Where to get a rapid test on Wednesday, 3 March

gavriella -
Aiming at the continuous surveillance of the community and the workplaces, the free programmes of rapid antigen testing of the general population and employees...
Read more
Local

Health Ministry says students must have negative COVID tests

gavriella -
The Health Ministry issued a decree today regarding the operation of schools. According to the decree, every week the students of gymnasiums and lyceums must...
Read more
Local

Police arrest man who stole watch worth 120,000 from a businessman

gavriella -
The Limassol CID arrested a 23-year-old regarding a case of stealing a watch. Specifically a businessman told the police that on 1 March he visited...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros