288 new cases, five deaths announced on Monday

The Health Ministry announced the death of five persons due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 153, 103 men and 50 women with an average age of 80.

The Health Ministry also announced 466 new Coronavirus cases out of 12,842 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Monday, 11 January, taking confirmed infections to 27,638.

The 288 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

  • 52 through tracing (266 tests today)
  • 20 within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos airports (1,713 tests today)
  • 27 through private initiative (1,177 tests today)
  • 16 from public hospital labs (388 tests today)
  • One from GP referrals (236 tests today)
  • Two within the framework of rechecking passengers from UK after the 7th day of their arrival (112 tests today)
  • 170 confirmed cases found through 9.380 antigen rapid tests

Analytically the 170 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

  Confirmed cases
Paphos 10
Limassol 65
Larnaca 40
 Nicosia 43
Famagusta 8
Old people’s homes 2
National Guard 1
Wider public sector 0
Industrial areas 1

In total, 68 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including six in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 35 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU, including six who are not on respirator, 34 in the COVID-19 unit and nine in the Increased Care Unit. Another three patients are treated in the COVID-19 unit of the Makarion Hospital, 48 in the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and eight in the Increased Care Unit.

(PIO)

By gavriella
