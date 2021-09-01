287 new cases of COVID-19, two deaths on Tuesday

The Health Ministry announced the death of two persons due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 503, 325 men and 178 women with an average age of 76.5. The Health Ministry announced 287 new Coronavirus cases out of 50,341 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Tuesday, 31 August, taking confirmed infections to 113,875.

The 287 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

35 from the process of tracing of already confirmed cases (341 tests today)

Four taken within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (2,717 tests today)

79 through private initiative (2,914 tests today)

Eight taken from public hospital labs (221 tests today)

One taken within the framework of the GP referral program (18 tests today)

109 from antigen rapid tests conducted privately (30,191 tests today)

50 confirmed cases found through 13,726 antigen rapid tests.

Analytically the 50 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 4 Limassol 11 Nicosia 21 Paphos 6 Famagusta 5 Old people’s homes 3 National Guard 0 Closed structures 0 Sampling at airports 0

In total, 23 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital including four in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, seven patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital Increased Care Unit and 18 in the COVID-19 unit.

Some 28 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and 15 in the Increased Care Unit. Also eight patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Larnaca General Hospital, and one in the Increased Care Unit. Additionally, nine patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit and two in the Increased Care Unit of the Paphos General Hospital, while two patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Makarion Hospital.

Finally, 22 patients are being treated in the ICUs including three who are not intubated.