286 new cases through PCR tests, one death announced on Monday

The Health Ministry announced the death of one person due to COVID-19. Specifically, one man aged 89, with underlying conditions, who had been treated at the Famagusta General Hospital. The final cause of his death was determined to be Covid-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 96, 62 men and 34 women with an average age of 79.

The Health Ministry also announced 286 new Coronavirus cases out of 3,929 PCR tests on Monday, 21 December and another 312 out of 8,843 rapid antigen tests, taking confirmed infections to 18,004.

The 286 cases through PCR tests are as follows:

65 through tracing (540 tests today)

Eight from passengers/repatriates (2,040 tests today)

40 through private initiative (806 tests today)

17 from public hospital labs (262 tests today)

156 positive cases found through rapid tests were reconfirmed through PCR tests

Moreover, the following tests took place without any confirmed cases found:

116 tests taken within the framework of the program of GP referral and control of special groups

Out of 8,843 antigen rapid tests there were 312 confirmed cases:

Confirmed cases Paphos 13 Limassol 64 Larnaca 55 Nicosia 106 Famagusta 20 Old people’s homes 15 Closed structures 0 Private initiative 39

In total, 70 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including six in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 15 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU, nine in the COVID-19 unit and six in the Increased Care Unit. Another four patients are treated in the COVID-19 unit of the Makarion Hospital and 23 at the Limassol General Hospital.

(PIO)