284 new cases of COVID-19, no deaths on Monday

The Health Ministry announced 284 new Coronavirus cases out of 67,349 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Monday, 8 November, taking confirmed infections to 126,231.

The 284 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

30 taken through the process of tracing already confirmed cases (423 tests today)

Four from tests conducted within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (1,665 tests today)

44 through private initiative (1,759 tests today)

Three taken within the framework of the GP referral program (340 tests today)

149 from antigen rapid tests conducted privately (40,318 tests today)

54 confirmed cases found through 22,557 antigen rapid tests.

Additionally the following tests took place without spotting any confirmed cases:

287 tests taken within the framework of public hospital labs

Analytically the 54 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 6 Limassol 11 Nicosia 14 Paphos 4 Famagusta 0 Old people’s homes 0 Schools 18 National Guard 0 Closed structures 1 Sampling at airports 0

In total, 18 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital including five in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 11 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Nicosia General Hospital and three in the Increased Care Unit.

Some nine patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and two in the Increased Care Unit. Also 11 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Paphos General Hospital and three patients at the COVID-19 unit. Furthermore, one patients is being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Makarion Hospital. Finally, nine patients are being treated in the ICUs including one patient who is not intubated.