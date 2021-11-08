284 new cases of COVID-19, no deaths on Monday

The Health Ministry announced 284 new Coronavirus cases out of 67,349 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Monday, 8 November, taking confirmed infections to 126,231.
The 284 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:
- 30 taken through the process of tracing already confirmed cases (423 tests today)
- Four from tests conducted within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (1,665 tests today)
- 44 through private initiative (1,759 tests today)
- Three taken within the framework of the GP referral program (340 tests today)
- 149 from antigen rapid tests conducted privately (40,318 tests today)
- 54 confirmed cases found through 22,557 antigen rapid tests.
Additionally the following tests took place without spotting any confirmed cases:
- 287 tests taken within the framework of public hospital labs
Analytically the 54 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:
|Confirmed Cases
|Larnaca
|6
|Limassol
|11
|Nicosia
|14
|Paphos
|4
|Famagusta
|0
|Old people’s homes
|0
|Schools
|18
|National Guard
|0
|Closed structures
|1
|Sampling at airports
|0
In total, 18 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital including five in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 11 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Nicosia General Hospital and three in the Increased Care Unit.
Some nine patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and two in the Increased Care Unit. Also 11 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Paphos General Hospital and three patients at the COVID-19 unit. Furthermore, one patients is being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Makarion Hospital. Finally, nine patients are being treated in the ICUs including one patient who is not intubated.