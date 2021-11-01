280 new cases of COVID-19, no deaths on Monday

The Health Ministry announced 280 new Coronavirus cases out of 65,948 and rapid antigen tests on Monday, 1 November, taking confirmed infections to 124,724.

The 280 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

24 taken through the process of tracing already confirmed cases (362 tests today)

Eight from tests conducted within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (3,259 tests today)

37 through private initiative (1,511 tests today)

Four taken within the framework of public hospital labs (317 tests today)

Three taken within the framework of the GP referrals program (149 tests today)

137 from antigen rapid tests conducted privately (37,719 tests today)

67 confirmed cases found through 22,639 antigen rapid tests.

Analytically the 67 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 4 Limassol 17 Nicosia 24 Paphos 4 Famagusta 0 Old people’s homes 0 Schools 13 National Guard 0 Closed structures 3 Sampling at airports 2

In total, 16 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital including six in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 10 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Nicosia General Hospital and two in the Increased Care Unit.

Some 11 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and four in the Increased Care Unit. Also 11 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Paphos General Hospital and four patients at the COVID-19 unit. Moreover, one patient is being treated at the Covid-19 unit of the Makarion Hospital. Finally, nine patients are being treated in the ICUs including three patients who are not intubated.