280 new cases of COVID-19, no deaths on Monday

The Health Ministry announced 280 new Coronavirus cases out of 65,948 and rapid antigen tests on Monday, 1 November, taking confirmed infections to 124,724.
The 280 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:
- 24 taken through the process of tracing already confirmed cases (362 tests today)
- Eight from tests conducted within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (3,259 tests today)
- 37 through private initiative (1,511 tests today)
- Four taken within the framework of public hospital labs (317 tests today)
- Three taken within the framework of the GP referrals program (149 tests today)
- 137 from antigen rapid tests conducted privately (37,719 tests today)
- 67 confirmed cases found through 22,639 antigen rapid tests.
Analytically the 67 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:
|Confirmed Cases
|Larnaca
|4
|Limassol
|17
|Nicosia
|24
|Paphos
|4
|Famagusta
|0
|Old people’s homes
|0
|Schools
|13
|National Guard
|0
|Closed structures
|3
|Sampling at airports
|2
In total, 16 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital including six in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 10 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Nicosia General Hospital and two in the Increased Care Unit.
Some 11 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and four in the Increased Care Unit. Also 11 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Paphos General Hospital and four patients at the COVID-19 unit. Moreover, one patient is being treated at the Covid-19 unit of the Makarion Hospital. Finally, nine patients are being treated in the ICUs including three patients who are not intubated.