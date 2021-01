A 28 year old man attempted to sexually exploit a 14 year old girl in Limassol on a social media platform, sending her obscene messages and trying to persuade her to meet at his place.

The incident was reported by the girl’s mother, with police securing a witness testimony against the 28 year old man, who was remanded in custody earlier today.

Following a search of his house, authorities retrieved a mobile phone that will go through forensics.

The Electronic Crime Unit is investigating.