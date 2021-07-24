28-year-old imprisoned for rape of 18-year-old in Agia Napa

The Larnaca District Court ordered the five-year-imprisonment of a 28-year-old foreign national for the rape of an 18-yeaqr-old girl on Friday in Agia Napa.

As the girl said, she was having fund with a friend in a nightclub in Agia Napa where they met two men. After consuming alcohol, they all started walking toward the center of Agia Napa. Suddenly the 28-year-old grabbed the girle, dragged her into a remote street where he raped her. He then brought her back to the initial area where she was later found by her friend.

Due to the fact that the girl had consumed a lot of alcohol, she was in no state to give a report of the events.

She was examined by a doctor and then an arrest warrant was issued against the man. He was arrested and admitted having sex with the girl but as he said, it was with her consent.