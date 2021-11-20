NewsLocal28-year-old arrested for taking illegal migrants from buffer zone

28-year-old arrested for taking illegal migrants from buffer zone

Migrants6
Migrants6

The Police yesterday arrested a 28-year-old in relation to a case under investigation which involves the assistance for illegal entry into the territory of the Republic of Cyprus.

Specifically, after evaluating relevant information, members of the Larnaca Police stopped a car moving on a road of the Larnaca district for check. The 28-year-old was driving the vehicle and in it were three foreigners aged, 15, 16, and 20, who, as ascertained had entered Cyprus illegally.

It seems that the 28-year-old had undertaken to receive the illegal migrants from a point in the buffer zone. The three foreigners told the policemen that while in their country they had paid someone 2,000 euros to arrange their transfer to Cyprus.

The 28-year-old has been arrested and the three foreigners were transferred to a Center Hosting Refugees.

By gavriella
Previous articlePolice fines 13 individuals and 7 shop owners over COVID protective measures violation
Next articleMan steals purse from shop in Nicosia

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros