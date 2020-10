The Police are investigating the case of abduction and rape of two tourist women in Famagusta District in 2018. A 28-old has been arrested to facilitate interrogations.

The two women, aged 29 and 30, never filed a complaint in Cyprus but upon their return to the country, they informed the relevant authorities, which, in their turn, informed the Cypriot authorities.

The Famagusta CID is investigating the case.

(philenews)