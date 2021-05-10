276 new cases of COVID-19, one death on Monday

The Health Ministry announced the death of one person due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 337, 222 men and 115 women with an average age of 78.The Health Ministry also announced 276 new Coronavirus cases out of 83,418 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Monday, 10 May, taking confirmed infections to 69,708.

The 276 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

51 through tracing of primary contacts (992 tests today)

12 within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (5,195 tests today)

30 through private initiative (1,564 tests today)

13 from public hospital labs (476 tests today)

23 from antigen rapid test conducted privately (2,265 tests today)

147 confirmed cases found through 72,780 antigen rapid tests

Additionally the following tests have taken place without finding any confirmed cases:

146 tests taken within the framework of GP referral program by personal

Analytically the 147 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 26 Limassol 49 Nicosia 52 Paphos 6 Famagusta 5 Industrial area of Strovolos 4 Industrial area of Limassol 4 Athletes 0 Special Education 0 Old people’s homes 1

In total, 41 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including five at the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 34 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU, including three who are not on respirator, 23 in the COVID-19 unit, and nine in the Increased Care Unit.

Some 45 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital, and 10 in the Increased Care Unit, while three patients are being treated at the Makarion Hospital. Some 16 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Larnaca General Hospital and two at the Increased Care Unit, while 20 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Paphos General Hospital and four at the Increased Care Unit.

