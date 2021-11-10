275 new cases of COVID-19, one death on Wednesday

The Health Ministry announced the death of one person due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 577, 369 men and 208 women with an average age of 76. The Health Ministry also announced 275 new Coronavirus cases out of 51,166 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Wednesday, 10 November, taking confirmed infections to 126,772.

The 275 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

43 taken through the process of tracing already confirmed cases (692 tests today)

Four from tests conducted within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (1,639 tests today)

45 through private initiative (1,583 tests today)

Two taken within the framework of public hospital labs (219 tests today)

103 from antigen rapid tests conducted privately (22,666 tests today)

78 confirmed cases found through 24,158 antigen rapid tests.

Additionally the following tests took place without spotting any confirmed cases:

209 tests taken within the framework of the GP referral program.

Analytically the 78 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 4 Limassol 19 Nicosia 31 Paphos 7 Famagusta 1 Old people’s homes 0 Schools 15 National Guard 0 Closed structures 1 Sampling at airports 0

In total, 19 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital including five in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 10 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Nicosia General Hospital and five in the Increased Care Unit.

Some nine patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and two in the Increased Care Unit. Also 13 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Paphos General Hospital and three patients at the COVID-19 unit. Furthermore, two patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Makarion Hospital. Finally, nine patients are being treated in the ICUs including two patients who are not intubated.