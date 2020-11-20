274 (PRC tests) + 114 (rapid tests) new COVID-19 cases on Friday out of 12,077 tests

The Health Ministry announced the death of two patients of COVID-19: A 74-year-old man with pre-existing medical condition who was transferred to the Famagusta General Hospital from the Ekali Rehabilitation Center in Limassol and a 70-year-old man with pre-existing medical conditions who was being treated at the ICU of the Nicosia General Hospital. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 is 43, 27 men and 16 women.

Moreover, the Health Ministry announced 274 new COVID-19 cases on 20 November, out of 5,022 tests carried out with the PCR method and 114 positive cases from 7.055 tests carried out with antigen rapid tests, taking confirmed infections to 8,253.

The break-down of new patients from PRC tests follows:

51 through tracing (65901 tests today)

65 through private initiative (1,317 tests today)

21 from public hospital labs (400 tests today)

38 from GP referrals and special patient groups (126 tests today)

Seven from checks to employees in Limassol, who are exempted from lockdown (980 tests today)

Two from checks to employees in Nicosia who are exempted from lockdown in Paphos and Limassol (525 tests today)

11 from checks to migrants’ facilities (126 tests today)

One from a screening programme launched by the football association across all leagues ( one test today)

51 confirmed cases were cases found through antigen rapid tests in previous days and were verified with the PCR method.

Moreover the following tests have taken place without finding any confirmed case:

31 tests from students/teachers

225 tests from repatriates/passengers

106 tests from residents of Kato Pyrgos Tyllirias

Out of 7,055 antigen rapid tests there were 114 confirmed cases:

No. of tests Confirmed cases Paphos 821 2 Limassol 1,103 19 Larnaca 1,383 41 Nicosia 3,748 52

In total, 61 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including six in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, nine patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU including four who are not intubated. Another 12 patients are treated in the COVID-19 unit of the Nicosia General Hospital.

(PIO)