273 new cases of COVID-19 our of 57,926 tests announced on Friday

The Health Ministry announced 273 new Coronavirus cases out of 57,926 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Friday, 5 March, taking confirmed infections to 36,277.

The 273 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

58 through tracing of primary contacts (555 tests today)

One through checking of passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (502 tests)

21 through private initiative (970 tests today)

Four from public hospital labs (265 tests today)

Five from antigen rapid test conducted privately (242 tests today)

184 confirmed cases found through 55,358 antigen rapid tests

Moreover, the following tests have taken place without any confirmed cases found

34 tests taken within the framework of GP referrals

Analytically the 184 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed cases Paphos 7 Limassol 116 Larnaca 9 Nicosia 30 Famagusta 4 Old people’s homes 0 National Guard 0 Businesses 6 Industrial Area of Aradippou 1 Education 11

In total, 47 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including five at the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 14 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU, including two who are not in respirator, seven in the COVID-19 unit and three in the Increased Care Unit.

Some 34 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and five in the Increased Care Unit, while one patient is being treated at the Makarion Hospital

