272 new cases of COVID-19, no deaths announced on Friday

The Health Ministry announced 272 new Coronavirus cases out of 43,958 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Friday, 26 February, taking confirmed infections to 34,181.

The 272 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

79 through tracing of primary contacts (394 tests today)

33 through private initiative (1,318 tests today)

11 from public hospital labs (344 tests today)

Six from antigen rapid test conducted privately (160 tests today)

143 confirmed cases found through 41,323 antigen rapid tests

Additionally the following tests took place without finding any confirmed cases:

269 tests conducted within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports.

25 tests conducted within the framework of the program of GP referrals

Analytically the 143 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed cases Paphos 5 Limassol 93 Larnaca 9 Nicosia 24 Famagusta 5 Old people’s homes 0 Education 1 Industrial Area of Aradippou 6

In total, 21 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are treated at the Famagusta General Hospital. Moreover, 13 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU, including two who are not on respirator, nine in the COVID-19 unit, and one in the Increased Care Unit.

Some 33 patients are being treated in the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and three in the Increased Care Unit.

(PIO)