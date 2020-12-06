News Local 270 new cases through PCR tests, two deaths announced on Sunday

270 new cases through PCR tests, two deaths announced on Sunday

The Health Ministry announced the death of two persons due to COVID-19. Specifically, a woman 86 with underlying conditions, who had been treated at the Famagusta General Hospital and a man, 72, with underlying conditions, who had been treated at the Nicosia General Hospital’ ICU. The final cause of their death was determined to be Covid-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 61, 39 men and 22 women with an average age of 76.

The Health Ministry also announced 270 new Coronavirus cases out of 2,090 PCR tests on Sunday 6 December and another 202 out of 5,828 rapid antigen tests, taking confirmed infections to 12,451.

The 270 cases through PCR tests are as follows:

  • 96 through tracing (522 tests today)
  • 84 through private initiative (931 tests today)
  • 16 from public hospital labs (213 tests today)
  • Two from students/teachers (96 tests today)
  • Three from GP referrals and special patient groups (253 tests today)
  • 69 positive cases found through rapid tests were reconfirmed through PCR.

Out of 5,828 antigen rapid tests there were 202 confirmed cases:

  Confirmed cases
Paphos 5
Limassol 12
Larnaca 70
 Nicosia 102
Famagusta 13

In total, 67 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including six in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 12 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU including two who are not intubated and 11 in the COVID-19 unit. Another three patients are treated in the COVID-19 unit of the Makarion Hospital, five at the Athalassa Psychiatric Hospital and 23 at the Limassol General Hospital.

 

 

