The Police have arrested a 27-year-old man who might be the culprit for at least 15 cases of robbing four houses and 11 cars in Paphos and Limassol.

The thefts occured between October and December 2020. Among other things the man stole jewelry, money, and a motorcycle.

The man was arrested yesterday by members of the Police in coooperation with the Police of the British Bases.