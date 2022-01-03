27-year-old wanted for breaking into mini market

Police are looking for information that could help a 27-year-old who is wanted for breaking into and stealing from a mini market.

According to the Police, on Sunday morning the owner of a mini market in Paphos filed a complaint saying that between 1 and 2 January someone broke into his shop and stole various items of a total 5.700 euros.

Members of the Police went to the scene and carried out detailed investigations.

Also on 31 December, the employee of a betting shop said that between 30 and 31 December unidentified persons tried to break into the shop.

Arrest warrants have been issued for both cases.