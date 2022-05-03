27-year-old wanted for attempted murder (photo)

The Police are releasing the photo and details of a 27-year-old man, wanted in connection to a case under investigation of attempted murder, an offence that took place on Sunday 1 May against a 28-year-old. The Police are aiming to collect information that might help finding him.

The 27-year-old man in Ahmad Rayed Al Zahri from Jordan, resident of Cyprus, against whom an arrest warrant has been issued.

Anyone with any information is requested to contact the Nicosia CID at 22-802222 or the Citizen Line at 1460 or the nearest Police station.