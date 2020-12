Police are looking for information that could help locate OMER NACI KARAKAS, 27 from Turkey, who is being sought on the basis of an arrest warrant in relation to the felonies of conspiracy to commit felony, conspiracy to commit misdemeanor, forgery, impersonation, circulation of forged documents, offences that took place on 10 September in Nicosia.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Nicosia CID on 22-802222, the closest police station or the citizens’ hotline on 1460.

(philenews)