Talal Ahmad Moustafa from Syria has been mising from home since 22/08/2021.

The Police released his photo in order to collect information that will help in finding him.

Moustafa is described as 1.85m of normal weight.

Anyone knowning anything that might help in finding him must contact the Famagusta CID, at 23-803040 or the Ctizens Line at 1460 or the nearest Police Station.