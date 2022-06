According to the spokesman of the Paphos Police Directorate, at 18.00 on Saturday, a man was found flowing unconscious at a private pool of a house in Geroskipou.

Following investigations it was ascertained that it was a 27-year-old man who has been working in Cyprus and was living in a room at the back of the house.

The spokesman said that a post mortem will take place to find the exact causes of the death.

Investigations continue.