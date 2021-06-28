27-year-old arrested for thefts in Paphos and Limassol

NewsLocal27-year-old arrested for thefts in Paphos and Limassol

The Paphos District Court ordered the imprisonment for two days of a 27-year-old who was arrested on Saturday suspected of at least 15 cases of thefts from buildings and cars in Paphos and Limassol.

Among others things jewelry, a weapon, a motorcycle and money from the cash registries, were stolen. The offenses occurred between October and December 2020. During that time, all stolen items were found by members of the Police, while investigations pointed out at the 27-year-old again who arrest warrants have been issued.

The young man was arrested by members of the Limassol CID, in cooperation with the British Bases.

