27 individuals and 9 businesses fined for covid violations

Authorities conducted 2.767 checks over the past 24 hours for adherence to covid measures, resulting in 27 citizens and 9 business owners being fined.

In Nicosia 1205 checks took place, with 13 citizens and 6 businesses fined, in Limassol there were 209 checks with 4 people fined, in Larnaca 454 checks, with two individuals fined, in Paphos 275 checks, with 2 citizens and three businesses fined and in Famagusta 330 checks were conducted with 6 individuals fined.

Most citizens were fined for not wearing a protective mask.

In five out of six businesses in Nicosia, employees were not wearing a protective mask and a manager did not have a safepass, while in Paphos, two out of the three businesses fined where serving clients at the bar in violation of relevant measures.

In the third case in Paphos, employees were not wearing protective masks.